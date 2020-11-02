Soccer

Chiefs coach Hunt reflects on defeat to Pirates: 'Not good enough‚ obviously'

02 November 2020 - 13:38 By Marc Strydom
Gavin Hunt will look to get back to back wins in the Premiership whey they play rookies TS Galaxy.
Gavin Hunt will look to get back to back wins in the Premiership whey they play rookies TS Galaxy.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Gavin Hunt felt that Kaizer Chiefs could have made more of their 3-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday had they profited from two excellent early chances.

Chiefs started the game stronger at Orlando Stadium‚ and Khama Billiat skimmed the crossbar‚ then teed up Leonardo Castro in a perfect position who miscued wide.

Then Zakhele Lepasa took advantage of being left free on his run onto Terrence Dzvukamanja's cross and opened the scoring for Pirates in the 26th minute.

Hunt's Bucs counterpart Josef Zinnbauer admitted that getting the first goal was helped in his team holding the advantage.

It allowed Pirates to defend and switch to the counter attack in the second half as Chiefs pressed for an equaliser.

Bucs added two more after the break via Vincent Pule (67th) and Thembinkosi Lorch (81st).

"Not good enough‚ obviously. [But] we still had the best two chances before they scored and we could have made it 2-0‚ and it would have been a different game‚ obviously‚" Hunt said.

"But you know‚ physically out-fought. Because of our situation‚ I think. But dust ourselves off and go again."

Pirates grew in strength as the match progressed.

Hunt did not seem to agree‚ though‚ with the suggestion that his team were a lesser side in the second half‚ and suggested the scoreline flattered the Buccaneers.

"They [Pirates] sat in [and played counterattack]. The second goal was from a free-kick‚ went over the back of our right-back's head - you know‚ he didn't head the ball‚" he said.

"The third goal was from a corner. One of players tried to control it on the halfway line and they took it off him.

"So‚ you read the scoreline‚ it's like when we lost 3-0 to Sundowns - one goal was from a penalty; you know‚ breakaways."

Chiefs meet DStv Premiership new arrivals TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday‚ then face an uphill battle reeling in the 3-0 scoreline in Sunday's semifinal second leg‚ also at FNB.

MORE:

Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer for David Alaba

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer said the club have withdrawn their offer of a new five-year contract for defender David Alaba after the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer departs hastily for Germany

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is heading home to Germany to attend to a personal family emergency‚ and it was not immediately clear from the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zinnbauer's Orlando Pirates click and blast Kaizer Chiefs away 3-0

Orlando Pirates are weighty favourites to reach the MTN8 final after a heavyweight performance dismissing Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg of their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zinnbauer hints at Monare making his Pirates debut against Chiefs

Thabang Monare may make his Orlando Pirates debut in Saturday’s Soweto derby at the Orlando Stadium in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Hunt makes just one change in Kaizer Chiefs' XI to meet Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has made just one change to his starting XI for Saturday’s Soweto derby MTN8 quarterfinal first leg against Orlando ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer departs hastily for Germany Soccer
  2. ‘He will be back soon’: Orlando Pirates reveal why coach Zinnbauer left for ... Soccer
  3. Zinnbauer's Orlando Pirates click and blast Kaizer Chiefs away 3-0 Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt sets more targets for Kaizer Chiefs' rising star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Hunt on rotating goalkeepers Khune and Akpeyi: 'I don’t think so' Soccer

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X