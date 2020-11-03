Buoyed by the first two great results his team earned at the start of the season‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi is confident he can return with a positive result when his charges face early log leaders Baroka FC in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

Ncikazi‚ who replaced Steve Komphela at Arrows‚ has started well in his new post with a point earned in the first match away to Bloemfontein Celtic (1-1) before grabbing all the spoils at home against SuperSport United (3-1) last Wednesday.

“Our team has done exceptionally well in the two games we’ve played‚” said Ncikazi.

“[They did well] even in the match against Celtic, where we earned the draw. Based on the chances we created‚ seven of them‚ and they had a half a chance and the score ended 1-1.

“I’m satisfied with the way the boys committed themselves‚ the way they stuck to the game plan and I can only be grateful that they’ve allowed that I stand in front of them with the technical team I have.