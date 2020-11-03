Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's son reportedly fighting for his life in a German hospital

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's son Fabio is reportedly fighting for his life in a German hospital and is in a coma after a horrific accident that happened on Münchener Strasse in Nuremberg on October 23.

German publication Bild published the pictures of a wrecked black Skoda Octavia station wagon under a truck. The accident is believed to have left the 24-year-old Fabio in critical condition.

In its story‚ Bild said: “It is the son of Joe Zinnbauer (50). The ex-HSV coach (now in South Africa with Orlando Pirates) is very worried about Fabio. Fabio is seriously injured and is in a coma. The police are investigating. How it came to the horror crash at 1pm has not yet been clarified.”