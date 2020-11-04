“If we focus on the negativity‚ it will affect us. We need to dust ourselves off and focus solely on the game in front of us.

“As much as they are a new team in a sense‚ they will come at us like any other team that faces Chiefs. They will bring their ‘A’ game and come at us guns blazing. We will have to match that and give 110%.

“As much as we think about them‚ we also need to focus on ourselves and deliver the kind of performance that will give us a positive result.”

Zulu said some early disappointments in 2020-21 as new coach Gavin Hunt seeks his best combinations‚ and to re-energise a squad that fell as runners-up when they might have been champions on the final day of 2019-20‚ can be overcome if Chiefs maintain focus.

“The coach and technical team will help us get through the pressure moments‚” the former Maritzburg United player said.

“We need everyone to be on the same page‚ and if we stick together‚ we will achieve our goals despite the disappointments and setbacks. It will take a lot of mental strength but we go forward with a lot of positivity.”

Chiefs have had mixed fortunes in their start to 2020-21. They beat Maritzburg 2-1 in the MTN8 quarters‚ then in the league lost 3-0 to Sundowns at home and beat Chippa United 1-0 away‚ before their semifinal first leg defeat to Pirates.

Amakhosi meet Bucs in the semi second leg at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Galaxy have had a decent‚ unbeaten start to life in the top flight‚ drawing 1-1 away to fellow new side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila‚ then beating AmaZulu 1-0 at home.