Ellis asks Banyana charges to not be complacent against Eswatini

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has asked her charges to guard against complacency when they face Eswatini in a Cosafa Women’s Championship match at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Banyana began the defence of their title with a 2-0 win over Angola on Tuesday and Ellis knows that three points against Eswatini will put them on a path to next week's semifinals.

“Our next game is against unpredictable Eswatini who got a good result in their opening match against Comoros after they were two goals down‚” said Ellis.

“We are obviously going to analyse that game and put the plan into action. It will be up to the players to raise their hands so that we get maximum points and make it a lot easier going into the last game against Comoros.

“We are not going to take the game lightly‚ we must make sure that we put our best performance against Eswatini.