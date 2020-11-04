Siya Kolisi salivates at prospect of facing other Boks in the Currie Cup

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi has welcomed the tantalising prospect of some of the Springboks turning out in the Carling Currie Cup when the event kicks off this month.

The world’s oldest provincial rugby competition starts at the end of the month, with the final scheduled for January 23 next year.

It was also announced that log points from Super Rugby Unlocked will be carried over to the Currie Cup.

“A lot of we Springboks got our opportunities through the Currie Cup‚” said Kolisi, who led the Boks to Rugby World Cup success over England in Yokohama‚ Japan, just over a year ago.

“This is the best way for us to test each other and I believe the competition is going to be a good barometer to see where we are.