Soccer

Siya Kolisi salivates at prospect of facing other Boks in the Currie Cup

04 November 2020 - 14:14 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
DHL Stormers captain Siya Kolisi and his teammates looking in good spirits during a training session on October 17.
DHL Stormers captain Siya Kolisi and his teammates looking in good spirits during a training session on October 17.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi has welcomed the tantalising prospect of some of the Springboks turning out in the Carling Currie Cup when the event kicks off this month.

The world’s oldest provincial rugby competition starts at the end of the month, with the final scheduled for January 23 next year.

It was also announced that log points from Super Rugby Unlocked will be carried over to the Currie Cup.

“A lot of we Springboks got our opportunities through the Currie Cup‚” said Kolisi, who led the Boks to Rugby World Cup success over England in Yokohama‚ Japan, just over a year ago.

“This is the best way for us to test each other and I believe the competition is going to be a good barometer to see where we are.

“It is also important because this is an opportunity for us to grow South African rugby.

“We want people to be watching and to watch the best players available in SA‚ hopefully we can all be fit so that we can have a full-on Currie Cup. It will be awesome to pull on the blue and white hoops of Western Province for the next couple of games.”

Kolisi‚ who is nursing a grade one hamstring injury‚ said the Currie Cup has a special place in his heart as it’s where he started his professional career.

“Currie Cup is where my career started. I remember I played U19‚ the following year I played Vodacom Cup and then Currie Cup was the next challenge for me.

“That’s where you have to prove yourself against some of the best players in the country. I got my opportunity and I took it with both hands.

SA Rugby president Alexander issues warning to affiliates who've turned a blind eye to transformation

South African Rugby (SA Rugby) president Mark Alexander has a stark message for the organisation's affiliates who have turned a blind eye to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“I have always been grateful for the competition but I don’t have a lot of caps.

“I think I have about 29‚ 30 caps or something like that. Playing in the Stormers jersey is always special and I have never been able to win a trophy as a Western Province or Stormers player.

“I really want to give it my best because I have been there for 10 years now and I am looking forward to giving it my all.”

Boks teammate Elton Jantjies agreed that Currie Cup has a special place in South African rugby.

“It is a special competition‚ 2010 is the competition where I played my first senior rugby game.

“So it is something that I really‚ really cherish and it is a competition that I believe is good for South African rugby. It is a blend of youth and experience and it is key for the development of young players to get exposure to senior rugby.

“Some of us can pass on some experience to the younger players and what it takes to become a Springbok‚” said Jantjies.

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | There’s more where Mapimpi, Kolisi and Am came from

That some of SA’s rugby franchises have to be reminded to transform spits in the face of the spade work black players put in
Sport
1 day ago

Kolisi also remembered the moment when he lifted the World Cup in Yokohama just over a year ago.

“Just seeing people celebrating a year since we won the Rugby World Cup on Monday reminded us of how it felt a year ago. It is such a great feeling that I really hope we can keep.

“As coach Rassie Erasmus has said‚ what we did at the World Cup wasn’t pressure‚ but something that we love and we are able to affect other people’s lives.”

“It’s been a difficult year from a rugby point of view and going around the country during Covid-19 you actually realise that it is not that bad for me and my family. I have seen what people are going through in our country and it was really difficult to see.

“Career-wise‚ not been able to play was tough‚ especially after coming from such a high and staying at home and not seeing our teammates. I hope we could have continued with that momentum but it was not to be.”

READ MORE:

Domestic program will not affect participation in the Rugby Championship‚ says SA Rugby

SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux says the recent changes to South Africa’s domestic program will not affect their participation in the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

SA commit to Rugby Championship for next decade

SA have reaffirmed their commitment to the Rugby Championship for the next decade, organisers SANZAAR said on Wednesday, bringing an end to ...
Sport
9 hours ago

SA Rugby confirms the dates of the new-look Currie Cup

SA Rugby has confirmed that the new-look Carling Currie Cup will kick off on the weekend of November 27/28.
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's son reportedly fighting for his life in ... Soccer
  2. Clubless Thuso Phala insists that he has not retired from the game Soccer
  3. Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer for David Alaba Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Hunt reflects on defeat to Pirates: 'Not good enough‚ obviously' Soccer
  5. Limping Kaizer Chiefs now have TS Galaxy banana skin to contend with Soccer

Latest Videos

Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
X