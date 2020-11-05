Bafana set to host both legs of Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe this month

SA will host both legs of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe this month.

The two countries confirmed on Thursday in a statement released by the South African Football Association (Safa) that the two-legged tie would be played in SA.

Caf’s approval of this arrangement has not been made public but Safa said in the statement they’ve sealed an understanding with the islanders to host both ties‚ citing Covid-19 as the main reason.

Initially Bafana Bafana were scheduled to host the first match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 13 and then fly straight to Sao Tome for the second leg that was to be played in Sao Tome on November 16.

It is not clear where the second match will be played now but an insider at Safa told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth is likely to be chosen.