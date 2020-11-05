'They should try netball now': Chiefs leave fans with a headache after stumbling against TS Galaxy

Yoh! It's tough being a Kaizer Chiefs fan in these streets, especially when your favs have prepared for a massive Soweto Derby at the weekend by tripping up against lowly TS Galaxy.

Amakhosi were fortunate to get away with a 0-0 draw against Galaxy in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday night.

Coach Gavin Hunt tinkered with his line-up to try find the winning combo but his side once again fell short of expectations.