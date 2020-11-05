Soccer

'They should try netball now': Chiefs leave fans with a headache after stumbling against TS Galaxy

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
05 November 2020 - 11:29
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt couldn't get the combos to communicate against TS Galaxy.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt couldn't get the combos to communicate against TS Galaxy.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Yoh! It's tough being a Kaizer Chiefs fan in these streets, especially when your favs have prepared for a massive Soweto Derby at the weekend by tripping up against lowly TS Galaxy.

Amakhosi were fortunate to get away with a 0-0 draw against Galaxy in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday night.

Coach Gavin Hunt tinkered with his line-up to try find the winning combo but his side once again fell short of expectations.

Hunt still seeking answers as Galaxy unfortunate to share spoils against Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt continues to search for the key to have his team firing on just some of their cylinders, as Amakhosi were fortunate ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Chiefs now turn their attention to the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Orlando Pirates on Sunday where they will have to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

But after Wednesday night's showing fans are not convinced that their side are going to be able to deliver the goods.

Supporters flooded social media with reaction to Amakhosi's draw with TS Galaxy, suggesting that the derby perhaps be put on ice until they get back into shape.

That, or they try netball.

Even the club's attempt to wish matrics well for their final exams fell flat, with a post on its Twitter page being overrun with messages mocking the club.

Many suggested that the matrics will “pass” better than some of the players in the team.

MORE:

Chiefs defender Zulu wary of TS Galaxy challenge: 'If we focus on the negativity‚ it will affect us'

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Philani Zulu says their league match-up against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night is “as important as any game we ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Chiefs coach Hunt reflects on defeat to Pirates: 'Not good enough‚ obviously'

Gavin Hunt felt that Kaizer Chiefs could have made more of their 3-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday had they profited ...
Sport
2 days ago

IN MEMES | Here’s what fans are expecting from Gavin Hunt’s first game in charge of Chiefs

Will the new coach flop at the first hurdle or take Amakhosi to the title?
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's son reportedly fighting for his life in ... Soccer
  2. Clubless Thuso Phala insists that he has not retired from the game Soccer
  3. SA commit to Rugby Championship for next decade Rugby
  4. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | There’s more where Mapimpi, Kolisi and Am came from Sport
  5. Fadlu Davids set to take charge of Orlando Pirates against Bloem Celtic‚ ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
X