Kaizer Chiefs left to mourn as youth player dies in car crash

06 November 2020 - 19:28 By Marc Strydom
Amakhosi have been left to mourn the tragic death of their 18-year-old Under-19 rising James McFarlane in a car accident.
Kaizer Chiefs have been left to mourn the tragic death of their 18-year-old Under-19 rising James McFarlane in a car accident.

Chiefs and the young player's agents‚ Siyavuma Sports Agency‚ announced the death of the former South Africa Under-17 international on Twitter. McFarlane died in a car crash on Friday.

Chiefs Tweeted: "Gone too soon.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing due to a car accident of our U19 Youth Development Academy player‚ James Mcfarlene. We pass our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace."

Siyavuma Sports Tweeted: "It’s with a very heavy heart that we advise that James McFarlane‚ Kaizer Chiefs U19 and SA national U17 team player has passed away in a tragic accident. We have lost one of our family.

"Our hearts go out to his family‚ friends and to those of his companions who also tragically lost their lives. We will miss you James‚ May your soul Rest In Peace."

McFarlane was viewed as a rising star in South African football.

