Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | From Jozi to Dar es Salaam, Senzo is the man!

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
06 November 2020 - 15:12
Former Orlando Pirates, Platinum Stars and Bay United administrator Senzo Mbatha (formerly Mazingiza) holds the special honour of working for two of Tanzania's biggest clubs.
Today on SportsLIVE with BBK, we travel all the way to east Africa. We stop in a country called Tanzania.

The reason we are in Tanzania today is because it has, for many years, been home to one South African: Senzo Mbatha, formerly known as Mazingiza.

The former Orlando Pirates, Platinum Stars and Bay United administrator holds the special honour of working for two of Tanzania's biggest clubs, Simba and Young Africans, who will clash in the Kariakoo Derby, one of the biggest contests on the continent.

Here is what he had to say:

