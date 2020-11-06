Soccer

Sundowns part ways with Spanish technical head José Ramón Alexanko

06 November 2020 - 10:35 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sundowns President Patrice Motsepe and José Ramón Alexanko during the Mamelodi Sundowns 50th anniversary announcements in Sandton on May 21 2020 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with their head of technical José Ramón Alexanko due to personal family matters the coach has in Spain.

Alexanko arrived at Chloorkop more than a year ago to oversee technical programmes of the first team and work closely with former coach Pitso Mosimane‚ and co-ordinate junior coaches in the development structures.

“Jose Ramon Alexanko will not continue as the head of technical at Mamelodi Sundowns‚” read a statement from the club on Friday morning.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is thankful and expresses its gratitude to José Ramón Alexanko for the good work he did at the academy and at the senior club.

“The president of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe, thanked Alexanko for his dedication‚ hard work‚ professionalism and his contribution to Mamelodi Sundowns."

The club wished him all the best for the future and said they would remain in contact.

