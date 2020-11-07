Soccer

IN MEMES | Going for the kill? Fans predict who will win this weekend's Soweto Derby

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
07 November 2020 - 12:00
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will clash again on Sunday in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans will be praying for a miracle, or at least a strong showing, against their rivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday when the Soweto giants square off in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal.

Pirates will feel confident going into the match after they klapped Amakhosi 3-0 in the first leg.

New Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt said his side were “not good enough” in the first leg but still had some great chances. 

“We still had the best two chances before they scored and we could have made it 2-0‚ and it would have been a different game‚ obviously. But you know‚ physically out-fought. Because of our situation‚ I think. But dust ourselves off and go again.”

The team dusted themselves off with a 0-0 draw with TS Galaxy in the week, while Pirates beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0.

While anything can happen on the day, fans flooded social media in the run-up to Sunday's match, predicting the outcome:

