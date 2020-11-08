Soccer

Harry Kane sends Spurs top with late winner at West Brom

08 November 2020 - 16:09 By Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the late winner and the only goal of the match.
Image: REUTERS/Dave Thompson

Harry Kane's late header earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 victory at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and took the London club to the top of the Premier League table.

It looked as though Tottenham had been frustrated by a resolute West Brom side, but in the 88th minute Matt Doherty floated a ball forward and Kane glanced it into the net.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho had started the attacking trio of Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min together for the first time in a league game but they were well shackled by the hosts.

Tottenham failed to even test West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone for almost an hour at the Hawthorns but showed more urgency late on and were finally rewarded as Kane delivered again.

Tottenham's third successive league win took them top with 17 points from eight games, although Liverpool will dislodge them if they beat Manchester City later on Sunday.

West Brom are still without a league victory this season and remained third bottom of the standings. 

