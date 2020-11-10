Chiefs dealt massive injury blow as Frosler is ruled out for eight weeks

Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a massive injury blow after the club announced that Bafana Bafana fullback Reeve Frosler has been ruled out of action for about eight weeks.

Chiefs did not give further details on the extent of an injury that forced Frosler to withdraw from the Bafana squad to face São Tomé and Príncipe in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Durban and Port Elizabeth on Friday and Monday respectively.

“Reeve Frosler was seen hobbling off the field and substituted in the 29th minute of the MTN8 Cup semifinal match against archrivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday‚ 8th November. Frosler was subsequently withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad due to play in the Afcon qualifiers this weekend.

"Following the medical examination‚ the fullback cum midfielder underwent MRI which confirmed he will be sidelined for 8 weeks‚” said a Chiefs statement.

In more promising news‚ Chiefs announced that influential striker Samir Nurkovic is on the mend after surgery on his troublesome groin that has seen him miss the start of the campaign.

“Samir Nurkovic is progressing well and the medical team are anticipating his return to the training fields in two weeks’ time. The striker is recovering from a surgery that has seen him missing the start of this season.”

Chiefs also announced that promising attacker Keletso Sifama has been given the all-clear by the medical team to resume training after he missed the last two games with a minor ankle injury.

Frosler withdrew from the Bafana camp with Thibang Phete‚ Thulani Serero‚ Andile Jali‚ Thamsanqa Mkhize and Abubakar Mobara. They were replaced by Vincent Pule‚ Thapelo Morena‚ Mosa Lebusa‚ Tshepo Rikhotso and Thabo Nodada.

The other Bafana player to withdraw from the squad was Bradley Grobler who has since been replaced by Siyethemba Sithebe.