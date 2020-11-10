Soccer

Chiefs dealt massive injury blow as Frosler is ruled out for eight weeks

10 November 2020 - 14:22 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Reeve Frosler's absence will be a massive blow to Kaizer Chiefs coach Reeve Frosler.
Reeve Frosler's absence will be a massive blow to Kaizer Chiefs coach Reeve Frosler.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a massive injury blow after the club announced that Bafana Bafana fullback Reeve Frosler has been ruled out of action for about eight weeks.

Chiefs did not give further details on the extent of an injury that forced Frosler to withdraw from the Bafana squad to face São Tomé and Príncipe in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Durban and Port Elizabeth on Friday and Monday respectively.

“Reeve Frosler was seen hobbling off the field and substituted in the 29th minute of the MTN8 Cup semifinal match against archrivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday‚ 8th November. Frosler was subsequently withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad due to play in the Afcon qualifiers this weekend.

"Following the medical examination‚ the fullback cum midfielder underwent MRI which confirmed he will be sidelined for 8 weeks‚” said a Chiefs statement.

In more promising news‚ Chiefs announced that influential striker Samir Nurkovic is on the mend after surgery on his troublesome groin that has seen him miss the start of the campaign.

“Samir Nurkovic is progressing well and the medical team are anticipating his return to the training fields in two weeks’ time. The striker is recovering from a surgery that has seen him missing the start of this season.”

Chiefs also announced that promising attacker Keletso Sifama has been given the all-clear by the medical team to resume training after he missed the last two games with a minor ankle injury.

Frosler withdrew from the Bafana camp with Thibang Phete‚ Thulani Serero‚ Andile Jali‚ Thamsanqa Mkhize and Abubakar Mobara. They were replaced by Vincent Pule‚ Thapelo Morena‚ Mosa Lebusa‚ Tshepo Rikhotso and Thabo Nodada.

The other Bafana player to withdraw from the squad was Bradley Grobler who has since been replaced by Siyethemba Sithebe.

PODCAST | From Jozi to Dar es Salaam, Senzo is the man!

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

Bafana under pressure as they resume tricky Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Bafana Bafana and other national teams in the world have remained in the shadow of the coronavirus as the globe continues to attempt to adapt to the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Aubrey Modiba hoping to use his versatility to his advantage at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba is hoping to use his versatility to his advantage as he embarks on a new career with the Brazilians after ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana set to host both legs of Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe this month

South Africa will host both legs of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe this month.
Sport
4 days ago

'Missing' bullet casings and witness statements 'key to unlocking Senzo Meyiwa murder'

Desperate to fill in the blanks and solve a six-year murder investigation, police have narrowed in on missing bullet cartridges and witness accounts ...
News
6 days ago

Lack of local shot-stoppers is shooting SA soccer in the foot

A seeming lack of local talent is seeing PSL clubs rely more and more on foreigners
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Why Patrice Motsepe may have to step down as Mamelodi Sundowns boss Soccer
  2. Misery continues for Chiefs as Pirates dump coach Hunt's ailing charges out of ... Soccer
  3. Sharks and Cheetahs show up everything bad about SA rugby Sport
  4. Safa president Danny Jordaan backs Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe's bid for Caf ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs left to mourn as youth player dies in car crash Soccer

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X