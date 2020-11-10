“Maybe not so many [in the second leg]. But before Pirates scored the ball hit the crossbar — it could have gone in. It makes a difference. In the first leg‚ two chances in the first 20 minutes don’t go in.

“And Pirates are good on the turnover. They’ve got the pace. But‚ ja — it’s not good that we didn’t score‚ that’s for sure.”

Hunt was asked‚ as early murmurs of discontent grow among Chiefs’ fans already‚ what positives he can take from the two legs‚ to placate some of the grumbles and convince the club’s expectant supporters that he needs time to achieve what he wants.

“Well‚ I mean‚ I know [what’s needed]‚ but I cannot say publicly what I know‚” the coach responded.

“I mean, I know a footballer and I know players and I know teams. So if anybody can’t see that‚ then‚ you know‚ I don’t want to elaborate on that. But I ... look‚ I know what needs to be done. But right now we’ve got to try to do the best that we can. And there’s not much more I can say about that.”

Pressed on the positives he could have taken away, Hunt said: “Ja‚ that younger players got a run in these two games. Yes‚ sure.

“Obviously they didn’t feel it with the support‚ but felt what it’s like a bit at this level — what’s required at this level.

“And obviously knowing what I know [about what’s needed] without having to watch it.”

With this week’s Fifa date‚ Hunt has 12 days to work on Chiefs’ deficiencies ahead of their DStv Premiership fixture against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday November 21.