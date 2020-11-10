Who are the teams that will face the SA sides in continental competitions?

The Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions get under way across the continent in less than two weeks' time after a long delay due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

SA will be represented by former champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in the Champions League while Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic will be playing in the Confederation Cup.

TimesLIVE takes a closer look at the little-known opposition of the SA teams in the early stages of this competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians have a bye in the preliminary stages and will join the party in the first round where they will meet the winner of the match between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana and US Zilimadjou from the Indian Ocean island of Comoros.

Jwaneng Galaxy were crowned champions after their season was cancelled due to Covid-19 and US Zilimadjou also won their league championship.

Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi‚ who have endured a stuttering start to the domestic season under new coach Gavin Hunt‚ begin their Champions League campaign in the preliminary round against Cameroon league champions PWD Bamenda.

PWD Bamenda defied the odds as they started last season in a war zone. When their campaign was cancelled with six rounds to go due to Covid-19‚ they were leading at the top of log and were crowned champions.