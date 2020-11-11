Soccer

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed for another four-year term as NSL chairman

11 November 2020 - 15:29 By Marc Strydom
Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza will lead professional football for the next four years after being re-elected unopposed.
Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza will lead professional football for the next four years after being re-elected unopposed.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Irvin Khoza will serve as National Soccer League (NSL) chairmain for another four-year term having been re-elected unopposed at the domestic professional governing body’s Quadrennial General Meeting (QGM) in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

There was only one nomination for the position of chairperson at the QGM‚ where the other seven elected members of the NSL’s executive committee (exco) to serve for the next four years were also voted on by the board of governors (BoG).

The exco members elected were Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Mato Madlala (Lamontville Golden Arrows)‚ John Comitis (Cape Town City)‚ Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United)‚ David Thidiela (Black Leopards)‚ Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Robert Benadie (Stellenbosch FC).

Madlala has also served as acting CEO of the NSL for five years‚ as of Tuesday.

The seven exco members were chosen from 12 nominees.

The unsuccessful nominees were Khumbulani Konco (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Rantsi Mokoena (Free State Stars)‚ Siviwe Mpengesi (Chippa United)‚ Masala Mulaudzi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) and Dr Rendani Mulaudzi (University of Pretoria FC).

In his address to the QGM‚ Khoza thanked the stakeholders who had played a role in the PSL – the trading name of the NSL – complete the past 2019-20 Premiership and GladAfrica Championship seasons despite the lockdown and global shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BoG comprises the 32 teams from the Premier (16) and First (16) Divisions.

MORE:

Bafana have the ingredients to beat Sao Tome and Principe back-to-back‚ says Keagan Dolly

Bafana Bafana need two wins from their back-to-back matches at home to Sao Tome and Principe‚ and they have the ingredients to achieve that, says ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Tough period at Maritzburg United as coach Eric Tinkler attempts to restore morale

Four matches played in all competitions and four defeats after all of them.
Sport
2 days ago

Who are the teams that will face the SA sides in continental competitions?

The Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions get under way across the continent in less than two weeks' time after a long delay due to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa president Danny Jordaan backs Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe's bid for Caf presidency

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe will launch a bid for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Molefi Ntseki defends decision to select Dean Furman to the Bafana Bafana squad

Eyebrows were raised when Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki named Dean Furman in the squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back Africa Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Why Patrice Motsepe may have to step down as Mamelodi Sundowns boss Soccer
  2. 'I hope we get justice soon', says Itumeleng Khune at unveiling of Senzo ... Soccer
  3. Safa president Danny Jordaan: 'Go and ask Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer
  4. Misery continues for Chiefs as Pirates dump coach Hunt's ailing charges out of ... Soccer
  5. Safa president Danny Jordaan backs Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe's bid for Caf ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrants explained
X