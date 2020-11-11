Irvin Khoza will serve as National Soccer League (NSL) chairmain for another four-year term having been re-elected unopposed at the domestic professional governing body’s Quadrennial General Meeting (QGM) in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

There was only one nomination for the position of chairperson at the QGM‚ where the other seven elected members of the NSL’s executive committee (exco) to serve for the next four years were also voted on by the board of governors (BoG).

The exco members elected were Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Mato Madlala (Lamontville Golden Arrows)‚ John Comitis (Cape Town City)‚ Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United)‚ David Thidiela (Black Leopards)‚ Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Robert Benadie (Stellenbosch FC).

Madlala has also served as acting CEO of the NSL for five years‚ as of Tuesday.

The seven exco members were chosen from 12 nominees.

The unsuccessful nominees were Khumbulani Konco (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Rantsi Mokoena (Free State Stars)‚ Siviwe Mpengesi (Chippa United)‚ Masala Mulaudzi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) and Dr Rendani Mulaudzi (University of Pretoria FC).

In his address to the QGM‚ Khoza thanked the stakeholders who had played a role in the PSL – the trading name of the NSL – complete the past 2019-20 Premiership and GladAfrica Championship seasons despite the lockdown and global shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BoG comprises the 32 teams from the Premier (16) and First (16) Divisions.