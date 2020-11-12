Soccer

Rushine de Reuck delighted with first Bafana call-up: 'I just want to learn as much as I can'

12 November 2020 - 15:36 By Marc Strydom
Rushine de Reuck during a Bafana Bafana training session at Peoples Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium, on November 11 2020 in Durban.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United centreback Rushine de Reuck says his first Bafana Bafana call-up means even more to him than winning last season’s defender of the season award.

De Reuck said that‚ while he hopes for game time in the back-to-back 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome And Principe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night (kickoff 9pm) or on Monday at Nelson Bay Stadium‚ his first call-up is more about learning.

The 24-year-old won defender of the season for an excellent 2019-20 campaign where he started all 30 of seventh-placed United’s league games.

“The most important is for me to keep up my consistency. I don’t really look at individual awards‚ but I’m very grateful that people are looking at me in that way‚” De Reuck said while attending his first Bafana camp in Durban.

“It’s always been my goal to be in the national team. Being defender of the season was very special but getting a call-up is even more special.

“It’s my first call-up. I’m still adapting. I just want to learn as much as I can from the guys who are older than me.

“I know my capabilities. And I just want to work hard‚ focus on the two games coming up now‚ and try to get six points.

“I’ve already learnt from guys like Siyanda Zulu‚ Nazeer Allie and Bevan Fransman [at Maritzburg]. I always say I’m so lucky to have been able to play with them.

“I can say that they played a big part in my development and because of them, I am who I am now.”

Two wins against 182nd-ranked Sao Tome would put 72nd-ranked SA – second in Group C on three points to Ghana (six points) – in a strong position to qualify for Cameroon 2022.

