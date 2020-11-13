PODCAST | Desiree's desire for a record fourth Cosafa Cup final victory

Whoever came up with "dynamite comes in small packages" had my guest in mind. She is a mother of the nation and a mentor for the women who play for the national soccer team Banyana Banyana.

Her name is Desiree Ellis. She is the Alice in the Banyana wonderland. If boxing had the late Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala, soccer has Desiree Ellis.

Her Banyana have stormed into the final of the Cosafa Cup in sensational fashion, beating Malawi 6-2 to book a berth with Botswana in the final.



Here is what she had to say: