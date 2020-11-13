Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Desiree's desire for a record fourth Cosafa Cup final victory

13 November 2020 - 16:59 By Bareng Batho Kortjaas
South African captain Janine Van Wyk with her Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. FILE PHOTO
South African captain Janine Van Wyk with her Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. FILE PHOTO
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Whoever came up with "dynamite comes in small packages" had my guest in mind. She is a mother of the nation and a mentor for the women who play for the  national soccer team Banyana Banyana.

Her name is Desiree Ellis. She is the Alice in the Banyana wonderland. If boxing had the late Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala, soccer has Desiree Ellis.

Her Banyana have stormed into the final of the Cosafa Cup in sensational fashion, beating Malawi 6-2 to book a berth with Botswana in the final.

Here is what she had to say: 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production

MORE:

PODCAST | From Jozi to Dar es Salaam, Senzo is the man!

Today on 'SportsLive with BBK', we travel all the way to east Africa.
Sport
1 week ago

PODCAST | Cobra ready to strike Sea Robbers

“Bring on the Buccaneers!” says Dlamini as he prepares to kick off the DStv Premiership against Orlando Pirates.
Sport
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Cometh the hour, cometh Gavin Hunt

Catch the new Amakhosi coach's frank conversation with Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjaas on the 'SportsLIVE with BBK' podcast
Sport
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | From Cape to Cairo, Rhulani on Pitso

Rhulani Mokwena shares his thoughts on the mark of the man that is Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Why Patrice Motsepe may have to step down as Mamelodi Sundowns boss Soccer
  2. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs need to perform a 'cleansing ceremony' urgently‚ says ... Soccer
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Drama as Cricket SA Members' Council dismisses interim board Cricket
  4. 'I hope we get justice soon', says Itumeleng Khune at unveiling of Senzo ... Soccer
  5. Safa president Danny Jordaan: 'Go and ask Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X