Soccer

Man United have the mentality to be league champions, says Fernandes

15 November 2020 - 09:46 By Reuters
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
Image: REUTERS/Clive Brunskill

Manchester United may not have the resources that some of their Premier League rivals do but the fallen giants of English soccer still possess the mentality to end their title drought in the competition, midfielder Bruno Fernandes said.

United last claimed the league title in the 2012-13 season under Sir Alex Ferguson and have endured a frustrating period since, with rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool building teams capable of dominating the league.

United finished third in the league last season and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Uefa Europa League with Fernandes, who arrived at the club in January, playing a key role.

"For me, it doesn't matter about the other teams. People may say they're better than us, they have a better first eleven than us, guys who come from the bench are better.

"People can say what they think, I don't care," Fernandes said on the UTD podcast.

"For a club like United, it's a long time since we won the Premier League.

"It's too long, I think. So you have to have in your mind - all the players, all the staff - we're here to win. And I think we have that mentality.

"I came to Manchester to win trophies. You're playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history."

United have made a disappointing start to the current season and sit 14th after three victories, three defeats and a draw from their opening seven games.

They take on promoted West Bromwich Albion next Saturday as action resumes following the international break. 

