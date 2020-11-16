Soccer

Coach Molefi Ntseki names his Bafana Bafana starting 11 vs Sao Tome and Principe

16 November 2020 - 12:58 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Bafana Bafana players during a training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on November 15 2020.
Image: Bafana Bafana/Twitter

Star midfielder Bongani Zungu’s match-turning contribution in Friday’s 2-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe in Durban has been rewarded with a start in Monday’s return Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the same team at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Zungu is one of two changes from Friday’s starting line-up‚ with the Scotland-based midfielder coming in for Kamohelo Mokotjo in midfield while Lyle Lakay replaces Innocent Maela at left-back.

Kick-off in the important Group C game is at 3pm where Bafana will have to win to keep Sudan at bay. Sudan host Ghana on Tuesday.

Starting XI:

Ronwen Williams (GK)‚ Thapelo Morena‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo (C)‚ Mosa Lebusa‚ Lyle Lakay‚ Dean Furman‚ Themba Zwane‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Percy Tau‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Lebogang Manyama.

Substitutes:

Darren Keet (GK)‚ Itumeleng Khune (GK)‚ Siyabonga Dube‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Rushine de Reuck‚ Luther Singh‚ Tebogo Mokoena‚ Thabiso Kutumela‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Vincent Pule‚ Thabo Nodada‚ Siyethemba Sithebe‚ Kermit Erasmus.

