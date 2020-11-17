“We actually got a call on Saturday when we were watching the final of the Cosafa Cup — I was down in Port Elizabeth for it — to say that she was fading fast. We wanted to try to do a Zoom meeting with some of her family‚ but then I heard she passed away.

“But‚ you know‚ she had this terrible face cancer. And then she had a reprieve that took major surgery that took months and months. And she kind of came right — all that terrible swelling was gone.

“But then it would appear that the cancer returned‚ and really hammered her in the last month. But sometimes things are a blessing in disguise‚ and I think this is one of those times.”

Luthuli played for Banyana from 1997 to 2005.

“From KZN‚ she one of the stars who came out at the same time as Veronica Phewa‚ Portia‚ that generation‚” Hilton-Smith said.

“She was a great product of KZN. And a lovely person — the nicest person you could ever meet. A calm and very gentle person.”

Luthuli’s 2018 operation‚ the Durban-based Highway Mail reported in 2019‚ was aided by the NGO Operation Healing Hands. Dr Frits Hoogendijk headed a team of health professionals who removed the growth and built and implanted a new prosthetic upper jaw for her.

She had started an academy in Lahee Park‚ Pinetown — the Future Stars Academy — which trained young girls and boys.