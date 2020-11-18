Katlego Mphela reveals what keeps him awake at night: ‘Jeez‚ I could have broken that record’

“Now if someone mentions the name Brits [Mphela’s home town in North West]‚ or you mention my name‚ people know the place now.

"And I gave a lot of people belief. Not only in soccer. They believe they can make it in life.

“But I think in terms of sports I look back and I think ‘Jeez‚ I could have broken that record’. The Bafana Bafana record.

“I look and I could have been more consistent and scored a lot of goals in the PSL. I could have gone overseas again‚ or stayed overseas.

“But you look back again‚ it’s like‚ ‘Nah man. For people to recognise me like this it means I did something’.

“So I did well. But me being me I don’t think I was always satisfied with what I achieved. Especially after Sundowns won the Champions League.

“When I was there I didn’t have that motivation – I don’t know why. And then‚ after they won it I was like‚ ‘I could have won this thing’.

“Because I had it in me – I had the talent. And I could have scored 30 goals a season if it wasn’t for injuries and other things. But I think I did well.

“I can always come back and say I played in the World Cup‚ played against big nations. I scored against Spain and [Iker] Casillas – that free-kick everyone talks about.

“And I actually played I think four Africa Cup of Nations‚ and scored in every big tournament I played in.

“So it’s not a bad career. But the one that haunts me most is the Bafana Bafana record.

“But it happened. When Pitso [Mosimane] left [as Bafana coach]‚ and things changed it was difficult to play for the national team again.

“But we also had easier games where I missed three or four chances‚ we didn’t perform.

"We were not a bad team but I think we didn’t lose a lot of games‚ but we also didn’t win important games.”

Mphela’s most famous goal was scored in the 93rd minute with the last kick of the third-place playoff of the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup against Spain at Royal Bafokeng Stadium – a magnificent 35-metre free-kick past Casillas that sent the game to extra time at 2-2.

Spain won 3-2 in extra time.