Soccer

Lionel Messi says I'm tired of being blamed for everything at Barcelona

19 November 2020 - 10:41 By Reuters
Lionel Messi has been accused by many of wielding too much much at Barcelona but the record world player of the year insists nothing could be further from the truth.
Lionel Messi has been accused by many of wielding too much much at Barcelona but the record world player of the year insists nothing could be further from the truth.
Image: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/Pool

A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was accused by Antoine Griezmann's former agent of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club.

Eric Olhats had accused Messi of having too much control at the club, saying his "reign of terror" had made life difficult for Griezmann to adapt since his arrival last year.

Messi returned to Barcelona from international duty with Argentina on Wednesday when he was accosted by reporters at the airport.

"The truth is that I'm a little tired of always being the problem for everything at the club," Messi was quoted as saying by Spanish media.

"On top of that, after a 15-hour flight, I had the tax authorities waiting for me. It's madness."

With one year left on his contract, Messi tried to activate a disputed clause to leave Barcelona for free in the off-season, but eventually decided to stay as he did not want to face a legal battle with the club.

Barcelona have been in turmoil since Bayern Munich humiliated the Spanish side 8-2 in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned last month ahead of a vote of no confidence.

Messi has also had his run-ins with the Spanish tax authorities in recent years.

He was handed a 21-month prison sentence in 2016 and ordered to pay a fine of two million euros ($2.37 million) for defrauding the Spanish government of 4.2 million euros over income earned from image rights.

However, the 33-year-old did not serve any jail time after exchanging his sentence for a 250,000 euros fine, as in Spain defendants without a previous conviction are permitted to serve any sentence of under two years on probation.

MORE:

Katlego Mphela reveals what keeps him awake at night: ‘Jeez‚ I could have broken that record’

Former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego “Killer” Mphela has revealed that what haunts him in his career was that he felt he could have broken Benni ...
Sport
1 day ago

How unexpected call from Black Leopards completely changed Dylan Kerr's plans

Dylan Kerr says he was getting ready to consult his lawyer on his dismissal from Baroka FC‚ to visit a friend in Durban‚ and then wait and see what ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bafana's Afcon qualification becomes difficult after Sudan shock Ghana in Omdurman

Sudan have pulled a shock 1-0 defeat of Ghana in Omdurman that makes Bafana Bafana's qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations that much more ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa president Danny Jordaan hails 'an incredible weekend for SA football'

Safa president Danny Jordaan has hailed “an incredible weekend for South African football”.
Sport
1 day ago

Plans underway to pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana same amount

Plans are underway to ensure that Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players are paid the same amount for representing the country on the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you ... Soccer
  2. Bafana's Afcon qualification becomes difficult after Sudan shock Ghana in ... Soccer
  3. Former Banyana stalwart Makhosi Luthuli dies after a long battle with cancer Soccer
  4. Plans underway to pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana same amount Soccer
  5. Katlego Mphela reveals what keeps him awake at night: ‘Jeez‚ I could have ... Soccer

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X