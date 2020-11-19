Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) owner Lawrence Mulaudzi says reports on the sale of his club just five months after the purchase of the Premier Division franchise of Bidvest Wits have been completely misconstrued.

Reports apparently emerged in Limpopo media that TTM might be for sale already‚ which would be a bombshell development given Mulaudzi’s purchase of 99-year-old Wits went through at the conclusion of the past season‚ in September. Wits confirmed the sale to TTM in June.

Mulaudzi said the reports of the sale had emerged because a previous potential buyer who had failed to purchase the club’s GladAfrica Championship status‚ which was sold to Sekhukhune United‚ had approached TTM recently to purchase shares in the top-flight franchise. TTM’s chairman said this approach had been misrepresented as an approach to buy his club.

Mulaudzi said he could only identity the man‚ who is a doctor‚ as “Dr Ntoso”.

“The story indeed is a far-fetched story. Obviously I think there is a group that is busy championing their own agenda‚” TTM’s chairperson told TimesLIVE on Thursday.