Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi says he is ‘comfortable’ to work with Mabhuti Khenyeza as his assistant.

Ncikazi and Khenyeza have been tasked with the daunting task of turning Abafana Bes'thende into one of the forces to be reckoned with in the DStv Premiership this season.

“I am comfortable working with him‚ I have worked with him as a player and his history is massive‚” said Ncikazi as he prepared his charges for what promises to be an interesting league match-up against Kaizer Chiefs at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

“I think he has played for almost all the clubs in the PSL and I hope he doesn’t ‘kill’ me when he hears this. He is very experienced‚ a legend of the game and his presence will definitely help our young players and especially our strikers. What has been lacking at our club is goals and Mabhuti working very hard behind the scenes to help the strikers. He is showing them what should be done at what time.

“Maybe it’s coincidence what happened‚ while Steve was still here Mabhuti was going to come and join the technical team. It just happened that when Steve is leaving‚ Mabhuti was arriving‚ so when he arrived it was not an appointment because Steve was leaving. He was going to join the team as an MDC coach and this mean we are still going to look for a coach who is going to coach MDC.”

Arrows have started the season with promise having with five points from three matches coming from one win and two draws and Ncikazi says it is down to the players fighting for each other. “I can’t pinpoint exactly what is the reason for our good start to the season but one thing I have seen is that players are working very hard. They are fighting for each other‚ they are fighting for the badge and you can see they want to make things happen. If there is one who makes a mistake‚ I know that it is not a deliberate act.

“Everybody is early for training‚ when someone is injured they want to come back and play and that is the spirit in the team. I think this is what is working for us and we are working for our luck because you need luck. Maybe also the long period that I have been here has helped me to understand some of the dynamics within the club and also to respect the boys because respect is important. I respect the players because when they feel respected they perform.

“I want this team to stay on the PSL‚ finish in the top eight‚ do better than we did before and maybe win a cup or the league if it is possible. We are a small club but Leicester City did it in England not so long ago and why not us. I also want to see players growing‚ there is this part that players must grow and feed their families. This is an economy in the country and during the lockdown I was worried that there are so many people who are going to lose their clubs‚ us included. “

Ncikazi also said that defender Mthokozisi Dube will get his opportunity.

“He is adapting very well‚ he is a very humble and hard working human being and a type of player you would want to have at Arrows. There are big team players who will strive at big teams and you can see Mthokosizi was raised well and very soon he will get his chance.”

