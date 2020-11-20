Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor owe an apology’

Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has said he does not take personal responsibility for the handling of the signing of Malagasy midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

The signing of Dax was adjudged to be illegal by world governing body Fifa and led to Amakhosi being handed a two-window transfer ban, which means they will only be able to sign players in July 2021.

Motaung‚ who enjoys a love and hate relationship with Amakhosi fans‚ said Chiefs cannot be held responsible either for the matter regarding the Madagascan midfielder nor should he or the club apologise to their supporters.

Motaung said in an interview with Thabiso Mosia on Sport on SAfm on Thursday that for Chiefs‚ “there are no regrets” in the handling of the Dax matter‚ in which FIFA’s ruling was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in Switzerland last month.

Motaung said Confederation of African Football (Caf) politics had influenced the decision against Chiefs‚ naming president of the continental ruling body Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar.