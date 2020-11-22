Soccer

Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe to head Safa's newly established ethics committee

22 November 2020 - 14:01 By Marc Strydom
Justice Sisi Khampepe is the new chairperson of the South African Football Association ethics committee.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced the establishment of an ethics committee.

The committee will be headed by Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe‚ Safa president Danny Jordaan said.

Jordaan said the formation of the ethics committee follows a period of financial streamlining of Safa.

"The area of governance in Safa is another area where in the total makeover of football in the country and in Safa we had to look at our governing structures‚" Jordaan said.

"And one of the things that we are happy to announce is that we want to introduce to you two independent structures for the governance and oversight of governance within Safa.

"That is the ethics committee‚ and the integrity officer [Alex Abercrombie]. The integrity officer had been operating for some time.

"And in the referees' workshop we had a section‚ too‚ on the integrity of the referees‚ and each referee had to sign an integrity agreement as part of their training and their qualification.

" ... The final structure of course is the ethics committee‚ and you may know well that the Fifa ethics committee has been active over a long period of time‚ and Safa also now will have an ethics committee.

"We have Judge Khampepe. She is one of the leading judges in the country‚ and will be the chair of the ethics committee."

Judge Khampepe served on the South African Constitutional Court from 2009.

"I was born in Soweto‚ I get educated in Soweto. I then did my junior degree at the University of Zululand‚" she said.

"I obtained my Masters in law at Harvard Law School. After completion I joined the Legal Resources Centre‚ one of the first public interest law firms in the country‚ where I did my fellowship.

"I joined Bowman Gilfillan as an article clerk‚ then after my articles opened my law firm. One of my clients was Orlando Pirates‚ a club who are very close to my heart.

"I was appointed by the late president Nelson Mandela to serve as a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. I served 10 years on the TRC.

"In 2000 I was appointed as a judge of the High Court‚ thereafter I was elevated as judge of the Labour Court‚ and in 2009 I was appointed as a judge of the Constitutional Court."

Other members of the panel include judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ Judge Ronnie Pillay‚ who is also the chairman of the Eastern Cape's Warriors cricket franchise‚ and attorney from the Western Cape Candylee de Sousa.

