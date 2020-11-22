Soccer

TTM coach Masutha admits the Fifa break was a blessing for his winless side: we need to win a match

22 November 2020 - 11:19 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Joel Masutha is aiming to establish himself as a Premiership coach with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
Joel Masutha is aiming to establish himself as a Premiership coach with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Joel Masutha says the recent Fifa break came at the right time for his team as they continue to acquaint themselves with life in the topflight.

The winless newcomers have struggled to adapt to the challenges of the DStv Premiership since owner Masala Mulaudzi bought the status of 99-year-old Wits for an undisclosed fee in June‚ and Masutha conceded that the time away from the daily pressure of domestic football was welcome relief.

“We benefited from the Fifa break‚" he admitted.

"You know that we have just assembled a new team and unfortunately had to start the season five days after assembling the [side]‚” he said.

“It takes time for the team to gel and we used this break profitably because the players worked together for at least a longer period of time where we played friendly matches and worked on a few combinations.

"I am happy with our combinations having played a few friendly matches because there are improvements.

“We would have liked to have Justin Shonga and Mogakolodi Ngele with us but they had to go and represent their countries. The good thing is that they were playing.

"They are experienced players and it won’t take them long to gel with the other guys. I can say that we are in a better situation than before the Fifa break.”

TTM started their maiden campaign in the Premiership tentatively with only two points from a possible nine and Masutha said he used the break to work on combinations and integration.

In their three matches in the league‚ TTM drew with TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns but lost to Swallows FC.

Worryingly for Masutha‚ they managed to score one goal and conceded three.

As one of the three teams yet to register a win in the league this season‚ Masutha said they will gun for the maximum points when they host provincial rivals Baroka FC in the Limpopo derby at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“We need to start collecting points‚ especially in the first round‚ so that we don’t get involved in the relegation dogfight next year.

"I can’t say I am happy because we haven’t won a match.

"We need to win a match to get the confidence up and to also show that we are capable.

“It is not only about having a good squad‚ but also about winning games. I believe and hope that on Sunday we will get our first victory against an in-form Baroka team.

"Baroka have started very well and they have been together for some time.

"It is a derby and Baroka will be coming with confidence because they had one of the better starts to the season.

"I am expecting a tough game‚ but I believe that we have capable players to help us get something from the game.”

MORE:

Pirates beat SuperSport to go top of the table

November 1 2016 is a date Orlando Pirates diehards would like to forget. Not just for a moment, but forever.
Sport
16 hours ago

Liverpool are no pushovers, says Leicester's Rodgers

Leicester City do not expect Premier League champions Liverpool to be weakened despite missing important players due to injury and illness ahead of ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Dortmund's Cameroon-born Moukoko becomes youngest ever Bundesliga player

Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest-ever player to feature in a Bundesliga game when he came on as a ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is unsure what the future holds for Lionel Messi but hopes as a Barcelona fan that the Argentine ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy

SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has urged parents of prospective young footballers to “make background checks and avoid ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer
  2. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  3. TTM owner Mulaudzi insists the club is not for sale Soccer
  4. Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you ... Soccer
  5. Gavin Hunt: Kaizer Chiefs ‘could not do much in the Fifa week’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X