Soccer

TTM register their first win as Justin Shonga strikes late

22 November 2020 - 18:31 By Tiisetso Malepa
Evidence Makgopa of Baroka FC is challenged by Thabo Rakhale of Tshakhuma during the DStv Premiership match in Thohoyandou.
Evidence Makgopa of Baroka FC is challenged by Thabo Rakhale of Tshakhuma during the DStv Premiership match in Thohoyandou.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Rookies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) registered their first league win of the season after a last-gasp victory over provincial rivals Baroka FC in the Limpopo derby on Sunday afternoon.

Zambian striker Justin Shonga smashed and grabbed the three points for Joel Masutha’s side with a late goal at Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda to inflict a first defeat on the high-flying Baroka‚ who have had one of the brightest of starts with two wins and draw before this defeat.

Shonga finished a great team move after he found himself unmarked in the visitors' box to side-foot his first goal of the season‚ beating Oscarine Masuluke in the Baroka goal.

TTM could have wrapped up the match in the first half had it not been for a combination of questionable officiating and poor decision-making.

TTM attacking midfielder Thabo Rakhale thought he had put his team ahead with a stunning volley from the edge of the box after receiving a knock-back from Lerato Lamola from a cross.

Television replays showed that Lamola was miles on-side when he knocked the ball back for Rakhale but the near side linesman had other ideas as he raised his flag for offside.

Striker Rhulani Manzini won a penalty after he was bundled over inside the box but the burly striker got up and ballooned the spot kick over the crossbar as TTM missed another glorious chance.

TTM are now placed 10th on the Dstv Premiership table with five points from four matches‚ while Baroka find themselves in fourth spot on seven points from the same number of matches.

Baroka will be on the road again in their next match as they travel to Soweto to face Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday while TTM are away against Chippa United the following day at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Other DStv Premiership results:

Saturday November 21 2020:

Black Leopards 1 - 0 Maritzburg United

Stellenbosch FC 2 - 0 Chippa United 

Golden Arrows 2 - 2 Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates 2 - 1 SuperSport United 

Swallows FC 0 - 0 Swallows FC

Sunday November 22 2020:

TTM 1 - 0 Baroka FC 

Mamelodi Sundowns 4 - 3 AmaZulu

Cape Town City 4 - 2 Bloemfontein Celtic 

MORE:

Pirates beat SuperSport to go top of the table

November 1 2016 is a date Orlando Pirates diehards would like to forget. Not just for a moment, but forever.
Sport
22 hours ago

Dortmund's Cameroon-born Moukoko becomes youngest ever Bundesliga player

Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest-ever player to feature in a Bundesliga game when he came on as a ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is unsure what the future holds for Lionel Messi but hopes as a Barcelona fan that the Argentine ...
Sport
1 day ago

Yannick Carrasco strike ends Atletico's 10-year wait to beat Barcelona

Atletico Madrid pulled off their first La Liga win over Barcelona in more than a decade as Yannick Carrasco capitalised on a blunder from Barca ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy

SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has urged parents of prospective young footballers to “make background checks and avoid ...
Sport
1 day ago

Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe to head Safa's newly established ethics committee

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced the establishment of an ethics committee.
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer
  2. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  3. TTM owner Mulaudzi insists the club is not for sale Soccer
  4. Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you ... Soccer
  5. Gavin Hunt: Kaizer Chiefs ‘could not do much in the Fifa week’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X