Soccer

Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN car crash

23 November 2020 - 10:07 By Orrin Singh and Khanyiso Tshwaku
Anele Ngcongca, 33, died in a car crash in northern KZN on Monday morning.
Anele Ngcongca, 33, died in a car crash in northern KZN on Monday morning.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca, who had recently been released to play for AmaZulu, has been killed in a vehicle accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A traffic officer, not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed the news to TimesLIVE.

“It happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead upon arrival of paramedics. The driver is currently in a critical condition and was transported to hospital.”

The crash occurred early on Monday.

The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash
Image: Supplied

It is understood the vehicle had been travelling southbound towards Durban when the driver lost control of and veered down a steep embankment.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said: "It is alleged that this morning at 5am, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini.

"A 33-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini Saps."

AmaZulu spokesperson Brilliant Mkhantini said he was yet to confirm details of the incident.

Tributes are pouring in for the 33-year-old:

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More players heading for the exit door at Sundowns‚ warns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi

More players are expected to head for the exit door at Mamelodi Sundowns after co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi warned that they would continue to wield the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Belgium side KSV Roeselare confirm signing of Sundowns star Anele Ngcongca

Belgium second division side KSV Roeselare have confirmed the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana right-back Anele Ngcongca on a two-year ...
Sport
4 months ago

Ngcongca leads from the back as Sundowns aim to spoil Kaizer Chiefs' party

Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca is happy to lead from the back at Mamelodi Sundowns as they plot to upset leaders Kaizer Chiefs and ...
Sport
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer
  3. Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you ... Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt: Kaizer Chiefs ‘could not do much in the Fifa week’ Soccer
  5. Ernie Els on all things golf and how he would love to play in SA until he’s 60 Sport

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X