'It's not about Mshoza': Fans split after Anele Ngcongca dies just days after ex-girlfriend

23 November 2020 - 13:25
Anele Ngcongca, 33, died in a car crash in northern KZN on Monday morning.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“Anele Ngcongca and Mshoza left us in less than a week.”

This is one of the remarks from fans who expressed their shock at the death of former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Ngcongca.

Ngcongca died in a car accident in Northern KZN on Monday, just days after his ex-girlfriend, Kwaito star Mshoza, died reportedlyl from complications due to diabetes.

Sport
Ngcongca and Mshoza revealed their relationship in an exclusive interview with Drum magazine in 2018.

In the interview, Ngcongca said it was love and respect that attracted him to Mshoza.

“She’s giving me something I was missing in a relationship, which is love and respect,” Ngcongca said at the time. “She has respect and is a people person. She makes me happy. Being around her makes me happy.”

In 2019 the pair revealed that they were expecting a baby, but unfortunately Mshoza reportedly miscarried. In the same year, Mshoza broke up with the soccer star, saying: “We could no longer stay in a relationship.”

On social media, many fans paid tribute to the footballer, saying Ngcongca and Mshoza were now “reunited in heaven”.

However, some said Ngcongca's death was not about Mshoza.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Sport
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
