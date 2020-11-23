Soccer

'You made your mark': Mzansi mourns death of former Bafana star Anele Ngcongca

23 November 2020
Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca died in a car crash on Monday.
Tributes for Anele Ngcongca have flooded social media after the former Bafana Bafana star's death on Monday morning.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender, who had recently been released to play for AmaZulu, died in a car accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“The accident happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.  The driver is currently in a critical condition and was transported to hospital,” a traffic officer, not authorised to speak to the media, told TimesLIVE.

It is understood the vehicle was travelling towards Durban when the driver lost control and veered down a steep embankment. The vehicle then overturned.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini police,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

Ngcongca's death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of messages in tribute to the star.

