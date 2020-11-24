Pitso Mosimane guns for glory as Egyptian rivals meet to decide Africa’s top club prize

Africa's oldest footballing rivalry has an elevated prize on offer on Friday when Egypt's Al Ahly meet their arch rivals Zamalek in the Caf Champions League final in Cairo.

Bitter adversaries for more than a century, Friday’s clash for the top club trophy on the continent is the 239th meeting between the two teams, each of whom can count their support in the Arabic speaking world in the tens of millions of fans.

Al Ahly dominate the past win count 102-58 but this is first time the Cairo clubs face off in a continental competition final.

The showpiece, however, faces being overshadowed by Covid-19 infections with three Al Ahly possibly missing out, including veteran playmaker Walid Soliman.

Zamalek will be without key defender Mahmoud El-Wensh, Egyptian press reports said.

Al Ahly employed South African coach Pitso Mosimane just under two months ago and he has continued their domestic dominance.