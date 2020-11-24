Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to 'legend' Anele Ngcongca

Former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has joined the chorus of tributes for the late Bafana Bafana star Anele Ngcongca, calling his former defender a “legend”.

Ngcongca died in a car crash in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. It is understood the vehicle he was travelling in was heading towards Durban when the driver lost control and veered down a steep embankment. The vehicle then overturned.

“The accident happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived. The driver is in a critical condition and was transported to hospital,” a traffic officer, not authorised to speak to the media, told TimesLIVE.

As hundreds filled social media with messages of condolence and tribute to the star, Ngcongca's former boss at Sundowns posted a picture of the defender alongside the caption “Legend! Rest in peace”.