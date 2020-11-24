Soccer

Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to 'legend' Anele Ngcongca

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
24 November 2020 - 07:00
Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to former Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca.
Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to former Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has joined the chorus of tributes for the late Bafana Bafana star Anele Ngcongca, calling his former defender a “legend”.

Ngcongca died in a car crash in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. It is understood the vehicle he was travelling in was heading towards Durban when the driver lost control and veered down a steep embankment. The vehicle then overturned.

“The accident happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived. The driver is in a critical condition and was transported to hospital,” a traffic officer, not authorised to speak to the media, told TimesLIVE.

As hundreds filled social media with messages of condolence and tribute to the star, Ngcongca's former boss at Sundowns posted a picture of the defender alongside the caption “Legend! Rest in peace”.

Fans added their tribute to this, with one sharing a video of Mosimane gushing over Ngcongca's talent.

“Anele has got so much experience and what a gentleman also ... it is very difficult to get those right backs who are stable and make few mistakes. We are blessed to have Anele,” Mosimane said in the video.

Ngcongca played 104 times for Sundowns after joining the club under Mosimane in 2016.

He was linked with a move to Belgian second-tier side KSV Roeselare in July, but was recently released by Sundowns to play for AmaZulu.

According to Sowetan, speaking to the media in September while still Sundowns coach, Mosimane said Ngcongca was one of “the most underrated right-backs in the country” and should stay at the club.

MORE

EDITORIAL | Footballer’s death a road-safety reminder as festive season looms

The 26,000 deaths on SA’s roads in the past two years highlight both the government’s and our frailties
Opinion & Analysis
11 hours ago

Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN car crash

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca, who had recently been released to play for AmaZulu, has been killed in a vehicle ...
Sport
21 hours ago

'You made your mark': Mzansi mourns death of former Bafana star Anele Ngcongca

"A life well lived. A star in his own right."
Sport
20 hours ago

'It's not about Mshoza': Fans split after Anele Ngcongca dies just days after ex-girlfriend

Anele Ngcongca died in a car crash in northern KZN on Monday morning - less than a week after the death of his ex, Mshoza.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN car crash Soccer
  2. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer
  4. 'It's not about Mshoza': Fans split after Anele Ngcongca dies just days after ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ernie Els on all things golf and how he would love to play in SA until he’s 60 Sport

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X