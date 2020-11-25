Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies of heart attack
25 November 2020 - 19:07
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.
Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.
He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.
One of the best to ever do it 🙏🏾#RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/bL0yTMwFSb— I have an MBA degree! (@JackDevero) November 25, 2020
Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.