Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has again been recognised for the prestigious Fifa Puskas Award after the magnificent long-range strike he scored against Cape Town City last season was nominated on Wednesday.

Sundowns’ 35-year-old defensive midfield stalwart’s goal for this year’s Fifa Puskas prize came in the eighth minute of the Brazilians’ 1-1 Premiership draw against City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 20‚ 2019.

Teed up by Rivaldo Coetzee almost 40 metres out‚ it is the ferocity of the strike that would have attracted the admiration of the Fifa judges‚ as‚ struck with a flat trajectory‚ the ball cannoned in off the top-left corner.

The decorated Sundowns skipper is no stranger to the Fifa goal of the year prize‚ having previously been nominated as a finalist in 2016.