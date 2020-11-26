SA fans mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona

Some of SA's most famous faces have joined local fans and those around the world in paying tribute to football legend Diego Maradona.

The Argentine died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The 60-year-old had battled health issues for several months and recently underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma.

He is seen by many as the greatest footballer to ever play the game, credited with almost single-handedly winning his side the World Cup in 1986. Newspaper headlines are plastered with his image scoring the iconic goal against England which he later described as the “hand of God”.

The famous phrase has been used as a headline title by publications including The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star.