SA fans mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
Some of SA's most famous faces have joined local fans and those around the world in paying tribute to football legend Diego Maradona.
The Argentine died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
The 60-year-old had battled health issues for several months and recently underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma.
He is seen by many as the greatest footballer to ever play the game, credited with almost single-handedly winning his side the World Cup in 1986. Newspaper headlines are plastered with his image scoring the iconic goal against England which he later described as the “hand of God”.
The famous phrase has been used as a headline title by publications including The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star.
Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association conveyed condolences on behalf of the association.
“The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts,” it tweeted.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced three days of national mourning after news of Maradona's death but the grief swept across the globe, including to Mzansi.
Politicians, including EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and transport minister Fikile Mbalula, shared pictures of Maradona with Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Others shared their favourite moments of him on the pitch.
A Legend has departed! Rest In Peace Diego Armando Maradona! pic.twitter.com/OkccVKUFM1— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 25, 2020
#RIP Diego a star 🌟 with conscience. pic.twitter.com/VIX2tyMtid— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 25, 2020
#MARADONA#RIPMaradona— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 25, 2020
Legends gone to rest! pic.twitter.com/HedcjBzcHY
One thing Maradona did was live life to its messy fullest. Will always be a legend. #RipDiegoMaradona pic.twitter.com/tDETMql5Bd— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) November 25, 2020
The very best of Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/xPtQvYymhX— Ｔｅｒｒｙ Ｍｔｈｅｍｂｕ (@Terrypedia) November 25, 2020
The greatest player of all time! Diego Maradona. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/6QltxuFNoE— mzwandile mbeje (@mzwaimbeje) November 25, 2020
Asked once to name his starting XI in 1990, Argentina manager Carlos Bilardo famously said: “Maradona and 10 others.” #RIPD10S6 RIPMARADONA #RIPDONA pic.twitter.com/dh4RGmPLvB— Ntuthuzelo Ranuga (@Ntuthu82) November 25, 2020
Damn Diego Maradona is no more💔 RIP Legend 😞 2020 wants to end with a bang of a sad note pic.twitter.com/hrk7ur6MX1— Honourable_Mofokeng💍 (@Puleng_Mof) November 25, 2020
Oh no Diego Maradona!!! May his soul RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/yAiyCVWaX4— Ｔｅｒｒｙ Ｍｔｈｅｍｂｕ (@Terrypedia) November 25, 2020
Oh no, 2020 is just collecting R.I.P Maradona the Legend.— Cebo (@chiefcebo_) November 25, 2020
#diegomaradona pic.twitter.com/SDgQmmF489
RIP TO one of the greatest footballer #Maradona pic.twitter.com/0ItQg9zucX— LIVHUWANI Nemalili (@Livhuwani_king) November 25, 2020