SA fans mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona

26 November 2020 - 10:20 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday.
Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday.
Image: Amin Mohammad Jamali / Gallo Images

Some of SA's most famous faces have joined local fans and those around the world in paying tribute to football legend Diego Maradona.

The Argentine died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The 60-year-old had battled health issues for several months and recently underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma.

He is seen by many as the greatest footballer to ever play the game, credited with almost single-handedly winning his side the World Cup in 1986. Newspaper headlines are plastered with his image scoring the iconic goal against England which he later described as the “hand of God”.

The famous phrase has been used as a headline title by publications including The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star.  

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association conveyed condolences on behalf of the association.

“The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts,” it tweeted.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced three days of national mourning after news of Maradona's death but the grief swept across the globe, including to Mzansi.

Politicians, including EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and transport minister Fikile Mbalula, shared pictures of Maradona with Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Others shared their favourite moments of him on the pitch.

