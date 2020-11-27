Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund shared Booth’s sentiments‚ saying that all South Africans should support Mosimane.

“I am very proud of Pitso. I think I was one of the first people to wish him well when he won the league last season‚ which was his fifth title‚” Igesund said.

“I think he has done magnificently well for himself and for Sundowns and I am very proud of him. I wish him all the best in the final on Friday.

“I think he has opened up the door for other South African coaches because I believe that we have quality in this country.

“I am not a jealous person and I am one of those who always want to see people do well. I have had success in the past by winning four championships and I know there are always people who always want to pull you down.

“But‚ I have learnt that we need to embrace each other and Pitso needs to be embraced because he has done a magnificent job and he will definitely open doors for our children.”

Zamalek are hoping to win their sixth Champions League title and their first since 2002, while Mosimane is eyeing his second trophy. Al Ahly are on the verge of their ninth title‚ which would be their first since beating Orlando Pirates in the 2013 final.