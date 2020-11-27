Fake News! False Trump ‘tweet’ mistaking Maradona for Madonna has the internet howling
A fake “tweet” claiming to be from US president Donald Trump's Twitter account had the internet in stitches this week after it confused footballer Diego Maradona with singer Madonna.
Maradona died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. The star recently underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma and had been battling with his health for several months.
Maradona is hailed by many as “the greatest footballer” and his death led to a flood of tributes on social media.
A trickster decided to get in on the action and doctored a tweet from Trump to make it seem as if the US president had added his tribute - but with an embarrassing twist.
“Very sad to hear about the death of Madonna. A great person. Her music was wonderful. I remember listening to her albums in the early 1980s. Rest In Peace!” reads the “tweet”.
Of course it was a fake, and many picked it up straight away, but that didn't stop the streets from sharing it for a laugh at Trump's expense.
