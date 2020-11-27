PODCAST | Hlompho Kekana unplugged

The captain of the mellow yellow men from Chloorkop, the scorer of top-drawer scorchers, Hlompho Kekana, has once again gained a nomination for the Puskas goal of the year.

He is the guest on SportsLIVE with BBK and they talk about Pitso Mosimane's Champions League hunt with Al Ahly, Themba Zwane's red-hot form, the demise of Anele Ngcongca, working under the Meshack, Shadrack and Abednego coaching team, Patrice Motsepe's nomination for the Caf presidency and, of course, that goal against Cape Town City which has given him the nod yet again for the Puskas award. Don't miss it.

