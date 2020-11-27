Sundowns: Gaston Sirino may be bringing the club into disrepute

Mamelodi Sundowns have slammed star Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino for bringing the club into disrepute with his public utterances about his desire to leave the club.

Sirino was this week quoted by Soccer Laduma where he spoke about his intention to leave the Brazilians but Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh said the club is disappointed with the way the player conducted himself.

The 29-year-old Sirino, who has been one of the influential players for the Brazilians over the past few seasons, has been heavily linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly to be reunited with coach Pitso Mosimane.

“We are disappointed with the manner in which Gaston has conducted himself by going to the media,” said Singh, who suggested that Sirino may be punished.

“We don’t think that he is doing this thing on his own. He is being coached by outside forces who are messing up his mind.

“Rules in the club apply to every single player, they are clearly stated in the player's contract. Making negative statements in the media that could bring the club into disrepute will never be tolerated and consequences will follow.”

Singh also clarified that Sirino still has more than four years left on his contract, which he renewed recently.

“He has just signed a new five-year contract this past July and still has four years and seven months left,” Singh said.

This season, Sirino has only featured in one match — the MTN8 quarterfinal loss to Bloemfontein Celtic — and he has missed all four DStv Premiership matches due to injury.

Sirino’s actions of apparently trying to push the move are because the transfer window in SA closes on December 6 and the player appears to be hoping that a deal could be concluded between Sundowns and Al Ahly before then.

Sirino, who has been a crucial member of the devastating Sundowns attack alongside the likes of Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lebohang Maboe, has been at Chloorkop since the beginning of 2018 where he has won three league titles.