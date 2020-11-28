Soccer

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Dynamos striker Nicky Shaw dies aged 51

28 November 2020 - 18:41 By Marc Strydom
Former Kaizer Chiefs‚ Dynamos and Pretoria City striker Nicky Shaw has died‚ aged 51.

Shaw’s direct family could not be immediately contacted. The news of Shaw’s death was confirmed by two close friends of the family‚ who did not want to be named.

The details and cause of Shaw’s death are not yet known. He was apparently found dead in his home in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on Saturday afternoon.

Shaw‚ who turned 51 on Wednesday‚ played a season for Chiefs in 1994 under French coach Philippe Troussier‚ having joined Amakhosi after achieving success at Dynamos. He later went on to play for City.

