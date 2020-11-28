Soccer

Victorious Pitso Mosimane: 'Finally, I had to come to the Nile River to catch the big fish'

28 November 2020 - 10:13 By Mahlatse Mphahlele

“Finally, I had to come to Nile River to catch the big fish,” was how Pitso Mosimane reacted after clinching his second Caf Champions League title on Friday after Al Ahly beat Zamalek 2-1 in Friday night's final at Cairo International Stadium.

The win gave Al Ahly a record-extending ninth Champions League crown and it also meant that Mosimane has become only the third coach in history to win the title with two different clubs.

Mosimane, who has received wide acclaim from football fans in SA and across the continent for his feat, arrived in Egypt three months ago with Al Ahly not having the competition since 2013.

His Nile River comment was made in a Tweet. Mosimane joined Al Ahly — Africa's club of the century — after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in a shock move in late September. His first Champions League title was won with Sundowns in 2016.

READ MORE

Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to Caf Champions League final glory

Pitso Mosimane has entered the annals of elite coaches on the African continent to have won two Caf Champions League trophies, steering Al Ahly to ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Five things that might happen if Pitso Mosimane wins the Champions League at Al Ahly

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane stands on the verge of his second Caf Champions League trophy when the Red Devils meet bitter Cairo foes Zamalek in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Booth and Igesund: All South Africans should get behind Pitso and Al Ahly

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Matthew Booth has said that victory for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane in the Caf Champions League final in Egypt on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Five things that might happen if Pitso Mosimane wins the Champions League at Al ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns: Gaston Sirino may be bringing the club into disrepute Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs great Doctor Khumalo remembers playing in front of Maradona: 'he ... Soccer
  4. Makhaya Ntini says Graeme Smith must instruct the Proteas to take a knee: 'he ... Cricket
  5. EFF's ultimatum to Safa: no Bafana matches in SA unless Banyana are paid ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X