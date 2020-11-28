Victorious Pitso Mosimane: 'Finally, I had to come to the Nile River to catch the big fish'
“Finally, I had to come to Nile River to catch the big fish,” was how Pitso Mosimane reacted after clinching his second Caf Champions League title on Friday after Al Ahly beat Zamalek 2-1 in Friday night's final at Cairo International Stadium.
The win gave Al Ahly a record-extending ninth Champions League crown and it also meant that Mosimane has become only the third coach in history to win the title with two different clubs.
Mosimane, who has received wide acclaim from football fans in SA and across the continent for his feat, arrived in Egypt three months ago with Al Ahly not having the competition since 2013.
His Nile River comment was made in a Tweet. Mosimane joined Al Ahly — Africa's club of the century — after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in a shock move in late September. His first Champions League title was won with Sundowns in 2016.
Finally , I had to come to Nile River to catch the big Fish.
