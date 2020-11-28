Soccer

WATCH | Cavin Johnson too cool to jive as Pitso’s staff boogie in Ahly change room

28 November 2020 - 10:50 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane (with trophy) and Al Ahly, including South African members of his technical staff Kabelo Rangoaga (fitness trainer, front right) and assistant-coach Cavin Johnson (back centre) celebrate winning the Caf Champions League title with Friday night's 2-1 final victory against Zamalek at Cairo International Stadium.
Image: Al Ahly SC / Twitter

Pitso Mosimane and his technical staff got down and boogied in the Al Ahly change room shortly after steering the continental giants to a ninth Caf Champions League title with Friday night’s 2-1 win in the final against bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek.

YouTube videos gave an insight into the post-match celebrations in the change rooms of Cairo International Stadium.

As for assistant-coach Cavin Johnson — seated in the rear in the video seemingly checking messages on his phone — the ex-AmaZulu and Platinum Stars coach was just too cool to even jive, preferring to savour a quiet moment sporting his characteristic cheeky grin. Kudos.

Pitso Mosimane is now a two-time CAF Champions League winner after Al Ahly defeated Zamalek in the final on Friday night. Here, he and the fellow South African members of his technical staff get down and jive in the Cairo International Stadium change rooms after the 2-1 final victory.

Zamalek SC 1-2 Al Ahly SC | HIGHLIGHTS | Final | #TotalCAFCL

