Chilli Boys feel the sting as two points slip through their hands against TTM

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema was left thinking about what could have been after his team dropped valuable points in their DStv Premiership fixture against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

The Chilli Boys disappointed as they laboured to a 1-1 draw against 10-man TTM in a game Seema thought he would collect a full haul from.

“I think we dropped two points,” Seema said. “It never looked like we were going to lose this game. But that is how the game of football is. I think we did not push much, especially in the first half. I think we could have done better.

“As a young team we should be learning very fast that we are in a competition. It's two points lost.”

Seema said it would take some time for them to find their feet, having basically assembled a new team this season after the exodus of 15 players, and with most of the new players making their debuts in the PSL.