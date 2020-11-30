Soccer

Zinnbauer disappointed with Pirates' sluggish showing before Mabasa’s last-gasp equaliser

30 November 2020 - 16:26 By Marc Strydom
Tshegofatso Mabasa's last-gasp goal saved Orlando Pirates' blushes against Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Tshegofatso Mabasa's last-gasp goal saved Orlando Pirates' blushes against Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was disappointed that his team’s response to conceding did not see them create more chances before Tshegofatso Mabasa’s last-gasp equaliser in Bucs’ 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates, having shaded the first half, would have come out from the break intent on raising the tempo and pressing for a win. But goalkeeper Richard Ofori spilled an innocuous free-kick from Nhlanhla Mgaga at the feet of substitute Ananias Gebhardt, who swept in the 47th-minute opener.

That allowed Baroka to sit back and play the counterattack. Pirates, though, were sloppy in possession and mistakes saw a high rate of turnovers, as Bucs were unable to create the ratio of chances needed to get back into the game early and fight back for a win.

Mabasa finally bundled over in the 91st minute to preserve a now 11-match unbeaten run, but only just.

Zinnbauer refuses to point an accusing finger at Pirates goalkeeper Ofori after blunder

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has refused to point a finger at goalkeeper Richard Ofori for his error early in the second half that allowed ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“When you concede, then it’s normal – the opponents have the lead and stay deep and play only the counterattack. And then for us it’s not so easy to find the solution,” Zinnbauer said afterwards.

“We changed things and brought more offensive players on the field, and more power. And we tried for more opportunities, though maybe it was not enough for us.

“But we believed in the result, and we did this believing and fighting very well. And then we got a bit of luck – a long ball into the box and Hotto assists, and then Mabasa scores.

“And this is the point that we have to do within the 90 minutes, so that we have the solution earlier, and then we could have changed the whole game again, and then the opponent has to come [at you]. But it was too late.”

Pirates, despite an off-day, are nestled healthily in third place (nine points from five games) as they meet Cape Town City next at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE:

Orlando Pirates slip up against Baroka again

That Orlando Pirates had only beaten Baroka FC, a team considered as minnows in the Premier Soccer League, only twice in the previous eight league ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns to dedicate 16 matches in celebration of Anele Ngcongca's life

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to celebrate former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca's life in their next 15 matches.
Sport
1 hour ago

Chilli Boys feel the sting as two points slip through their hands against TTM

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema was left thinking about what could have been after his team dropped valuable points in their DStv Premiership ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns: Gaston Sirino may be bringing the club into disrepute Soccer
  2. Five things that might happen if Pitso Mosimane wins the Champions League at Al ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to Caf Champions League final glory Soccer
  4. WATCH | Cavin Johnson too cool to jive as Pitso’s staff boogie in Ahly change ... Soccer
  5. Victorious Pitso Mosimane: 'Finally, I had to come to the Nile River to catch ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'If he goes to jail, I must too': Alleged killer Jansen van Vuuren's mother ...
"Murder fugitive" Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren requested a private psychiatric ...
X