Zinnbauer disappointed with Pirates' sluggish showing before Mabasa’s last-gasp equaliser
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was disappointed that his team’s response to conceding did not see them create more chances before Tshegofatso Mabasa’s last-gasp equaliser in Bucs’ 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Pirates, having shaded the first half, would have come out from the break intent on raising the tempo and pressing for a win. But goalkeeper Richard Ofori spilled an innocuous free-kick from Nhlanhla Mgaga at the feet of substitute Ananias Gebhardt, who swept in the 47th-minute opener.
That allowed Baroka to sit back and play the counterattack. Pirates, though, were sloppy in possession and mistakes saw a high rate of turnovers, as Bucs were unable to create the ratio of chances needed to get back into the game early and fight back for a win.
Mabasa finally bundled over in the 91st minute to preserve a now 11-match unbeaten run, but only just.
“When you concede, then it’s normal – the opponents have the lead and stay deep and play only the counterattack. And then for us it’s not so easy to find the solution,” Zinnbauer said afterwards.
“We changed things and brought more offensive players on the field, and more power. And we tried for more opportunities, though maybe it was not enough for us.
“But we believed in the result, and we did this believing and fighting very well. And then we got a bit of luck – a long ball into the box and Hotto assists, and then Mabasa scores.
“And this is the point that we have to do within the 90 minutes, so that we have the solution earlier, and then we could have changed the whole game again, and then the opponent has to come [at you]. But it was too late.”
Pirates, despite an off-day, are nestled healthily in third place (nine points from five games) as they meet Cape Town City next at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.