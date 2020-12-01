Soccer

Moses Mabhida Stadium to host Bloem Celtic vs Orlando Pirates cup final

01 December 2020 - 17:21
The Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will be the venue for the MTN8 final between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates on December 12.
Image: ROGAN WARD

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban as the venue for the MTN8 final between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates on December 12.

The PSL said the match will start at 6.30pm but fans will not be allowed into the 2010 World Cup venue due to Covid-19 regulations.

Celtic coach John Maduka will be hoping for second time lucky as he will be appearing in a successive final following the Nedbank Cup a few weeks ago where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

This game is also a big deal for Pirates as they are looking for their first cup success since 2014.

Their coach Josef Zinnbauer has a lot invested in this match as he will be bidding for his first trophy in SA football.

