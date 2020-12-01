Soccer

Sundowns midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi on loan to AmaZulu

01 December 2020 - 10:39
Mamelodi Sundowns have sent out Phakamani Mahlambi on loan to Durban side AmaZulu
Mamelodi Sundowns have sent out Phakamani Mahlambi on loan to Durban side AmaZulu
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have shipped out attacking midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi on loan to AmaZulu.

AmaZulu have been busy in the transfer market having already signed experienced players like Siphiwe Tshabalala, Xola Mlambo, Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela, Siphelele Mthembu, Limbikani Mzava and Thembela Sikhakhane.

Mahlambi, who joined the Brazilians in August 2018 from Egyptian giants Al Ahly where he had a short stint, has failed to nail down a regular starting place at star-studded Sundowns.

The 23-year-old failed to make any appearances for Sundowns this season under co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena, the coaching trio who took over from now Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane.

“A deal was agreed very late on Monday and AmaZulu are expected to announce him [on Tuesday]. Sundowns have signed a lot of good attacking players who have done well so far this season and he has dropped down the pecking order.

Premiership champions Sundowns to retire Anele Ngcongca's number 16 shirt

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to retire the number 16 shirt donned by Anele Ngcongca during his four-year stay with the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“Hopefully this move will help him resurrect his career because he hasn’t played much football since he returned from Egypt,” said an insider close to the developments.

Since he broke into the Bidvest Wits senior team about five years ago, Mahlambi’s career has been hampered by consistent reports of ill-discipline off the field and an assortment of injuries.

He suffered career-threatening medial collateral ligament (MCL) and anterior collateral ligament (ACL) injuries in 2016 that ruled him out of the Rio Olympics. But he recovered after his brother Mthobisi donated his hamstring.

In other transfer news at Chloorkop, defender Nyiko Mobbie and Luvuyo Phewa have also been sent on loan to Chippa United to get game time as competition for places at Chloorkop is fierce.

READ MORE:

Sundowns to dedicate 16 matches in celebration of Anele Ngcongca's life

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to celebrate former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca's life in their next 15 matches.
Sport
19 hours ago

Zinnbauer disappointed with Pirates' sluggish showing before Mabasa’s last-gasp equaliser

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was disappointed that his team’s response to conceding did not see them create more chances before Tshegofatso ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Mandla Ncikazi's eye for detail has Golden Arrows shooting straight

Mandla Ncikazi’s attention to detail is not surprising given the fact he spent close to two decades as an assistant to as many coaches in the Premier ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cavin Johnson too cool to jive as Pitso’s staff boogie in Ahly change ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns: Gaston Sirino may be bringing the club into disrepute Soccer
  3. Victorious Pitso Mosimane: 'Finally, I had to come to the Nile River to catch ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs beat Cameroon's PWD Bamenda in Champions League match away from ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X