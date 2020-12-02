Former AmaZulu striker George Dearnaley says it has been surreal and unnerving to realise three high-profile members of his Southern Transvaal under-12 team have died following Nicky Shaw's death on the weekend.

Former Dynamos‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Pretoria City striker Shaw died on Saturday at his home in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ aged 51.

For Dearnaley, that brought about the realisation that three of his childhood provincial teammates, all of whom went on to bigger things‚ have died within 18 months of each other.

Springbok 1995 Rugby World Cup-winner James Small died of a heart attack after he was found unconscious in a Bedfordview gentleman’s club on July 10 2019.

Former Orlando Pirates‚ Chiefs and SuperSport United striker Marc Batchelor was gunned down in his car outside his home in Olivedale just five days later‚ on July 15 last year‚ aged 49.