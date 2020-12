“That was on Wednesday last week. Then I heard on the weekend that he’d died.

“It’s almost surreal. I was quite depressed about it. Again‚ not that we spoke every week‚ but it’s a part of your childhood. It’s a reminder how fragile life is.

“It’s sad. From my squad – I don’t think we had many subs in those days‚ so probably 15 of them – that’s three of them gone‚ and three who took their sport to the highest level.”

With notoriously rough rugby winger Small and aggressive football striker Batchelor – both of whom were characters known for tempers and controversies on and off the field – Dearnaley’s U-12s could have been quite some ruffian side.

Dearnaley’s recollection is that the legend regarding Small‚ then about 16‚ was that he was suspended – leading to him turning more to rugby – for punching a heckling adult spectator in a club match.

“ James was actually a formidable football player because he was bigger and faster than everyone‚” Dearnaley, 51, said.

“He was a defender then so you couldn’t out-run him. If you turned it into a 50/50 he was probably going to win that as well.

“He was a central defender and I was played right-back in that team. Nicky and Batch were the two strikers.

“We won the inter-provincial tournament in Pretoria. It was a really good junior side.

“For Batch‚ a lot of guys will tell you there was a different side to him. He was an aggressive striker‚ and obviously after his career became involved with rough and tough people.

“But a heart of gold‚ would give you the shirt off his back‚ was always there for his mates and his teammates‚ and you couldn’t ask for more in a teammate.”